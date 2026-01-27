12 Of The Biggest Luxury Watch Brands, Ranked By Sales

It might be one of the world's biggest luxury watchmakers, but Hermès isn't just a watch brand. It's arguably most famous for its Birkin handbag, which was created for the actress Jane Birkin, and also makes a range of other leather and silk products alongside a clothing line. Thierry Hermès established the fashion house in 1837, but it only produced its first watch in 1912. Even then, it wasn't commercially sold — rather, it was a one-off piece designed by Thierry's son Émile Hermès for his daughter.

Today, Hermès has evolved into a global fashion powerhouse with almost 300 stores and a diverse watch range. At the lowest end of its range, you'll find watches that cost a few thousand dollars, but at the top end, a new Hermès watch can set you back the kind of money you'd usually spend on a new luxury car.

The French brand has also collaborated with Apple to produce the Apple Watch Hermès, which starts from $1,249. It's based on a Series 11 Apple Watch, and the upgrades are cosmetic rather than technological. Buyers can pick between the 42mm watch or the 46mm watch, with the latter costing $1,299.