10 Myths About Luxury Watches You Need To Stop Believing

The right watch can become the defining piece of any outfit, but you don't even need to shell out millions of dollars for one of the most expensive watches ever sold. Even a stunning luxury watch doesn't have to break the bank. With that being said, there's a ton of misinformation out there concerning luxury watches, and it's important to separate fact from fiction before spending that kind of money.

Some luxury watch myths were once true, but advancing technology has made them moot points. Other myths might make you think you need to spend more money than you actually need to. A superb watch should cost more than what you'll spend on one from Temu, but the industry doesn't live and die by Rolex's standards, either.

Watches are like any other collector's item out there, from purses, to fine art, to clothing. People are willing to spend a lot of money on them, and certain sellers will be more than happy to exploit myths to get consumers to spend even more. Even if a particular myth is pretty harmless, learning what's factual will make you seem like a more informed buyer when the time comes to shell out dough for an exceptional timepiece.

