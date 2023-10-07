Every Major Luxury Watch Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Luxury watches are the ultimate status symbol accessory. The rich and famous — from celebrities to influencers to royalty — are often found sporting the latest designs from the most illustrious watchmakers around the world. From Switzerland to Germany, France, and even the United States, the distinction of having a watch from one of the big names is a statement in itself. Even if the faceplate isn't diamond-encrusted, wearing a watch in this category will set you apart.

Each of the major luxury watch brands is steeped in history, with founding stories that only add to the elite allure of these timekeeping giants. While you've probably seen a restored vintage Rolex on TV or admired a new Zenith timepiece on social media, how do these and the many other brands of luxury watches stack up against one another? There are a host of renowned craftsmen on this list that may have slipped your notice if you don't frequent the red carpet.

Today, we're looking at every major luxury watch brand ranked worst to best in a comprehensive guide that will make you a watch expert in no time.