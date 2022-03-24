Omega MoonSwatch Pairs Speedmaster With Swatch Pricing And Bad News For Scalpers

Omega and Swatch have announced a partnership to produce a small collection of hybrid timepieces that incorporate the luxury of Omega with the more casual "street brand" of Swatch. These new watches, dubbed "MoonSwatch," are derived from Omega's Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch models, which were designed in a similar style to the watches worn by the Apollo 11 astronauts during the first moon landing.

Each of the 11 watches in the collection are named after celestial bodies in our solar system, use less common colors that reflect their associated planet or sun, and an image of that planet on its battery cover. They also include what Omega is referring to as a "spacesuit-ready velcro strap," to give them an extra layer of looking and feeling like something meant to be used by astronauts.

Perhaps the biggest lure, though, is that – despite the Omega name – the watches will be priced at under $300 each, a fraction of what an actual Speedmaster would cost. According to the announcement, the MoonSwatch will be available for purchase starting on March 26th, 2022, at a disappointingly small selection of Swatch store locations.