The 5 Most Luxurious Details We Spotted On This $30 Million Rolls-Royce Droptail

Ahead of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance last weekend, Rolls-Royce introduced La Rose Noire Droptail – a hand-built, individually designed roadster that comes from the company's coachbuilding division. Four Droptails will be built in total, but La Rose Noire is a commission all its own, with an intricate level of detail you won't find in any of the company's other cars.

Considering just what sort of portfolio Rolls-Royce offers right now, that's saying something. A brand-new Spectre coupe combines its all-electric drivetrain with a $420,000+ price tag, after all; a Black Badge Ghost wafts with sinister grace and the handiwork of a legion of artisans in wood, leather, and engineering. Then there's Phantom, a sedan so stately it practically warrants its own ZIP code, and itself the subject of plenty of one-off customizations.

All are dimmed, however, by the shadow of the La Rose Noire Droptail. Then again, I'm told this particular commission cost upwards of $30 million, so I'd expect nothing less. Let's take a closer look.