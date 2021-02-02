Rolls-Royce Phantom Iridescent Opulence is an art gallery on wheels

Without a doubt, British carmaker Rolls-Royce has stuck with the adage of building the most celebrated motorcars in the world. Rolls-Royce is taking its bespoke expertise to new heights with Phantom Iridescent Opulence, a luxury car with a built-in art gallery in the dashboard.

Rolls-Royce calls it ‘The Gallery,’ an uninterrupted glass applique in the dash. The ‘Iridescent Opulence’ moniker is courtesy 3,000 iridescent feathers from a sustainable species of bird – a fancy breed of peacock, probably. The Gallery has over 3,000 pre-selected tail feathers that are hand sewn to an open fabric, laid out to mimic the natural arrangement of a bird’s wings.

“The Gallery in Rolls-Royce Phantom is a unique space that provides the perfect stage to showcase artworks,” said Cesar Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East, and Africa. The newest bespoke Phantom was recently unveiled in the United Arab Emirates via Abu Dhabi Motors.

The main talking point of The Gallery is the clock. It may look like an ordinary clock, but look closer, and you’ll see a Mother of Pearl Surround applique which “emphasizes the lustrous texture of the feathers,” said Rolls-Royce.

Additionally, The Gallery is assembled in a highly-technical cleanroom to ensure that no dust, dirt, or molecular particles are visible in the glassy finish. The colorful plumage is the brainchild of Nature Squared, a Swiss-based materials specialist known for creating ‘objects of beauty’ from sustainable, natural materials.

“Spectacular bespoke commissions and collection cars reaffirm Rolls-Royce’s status as the world’s foremost manufacturer of luxury products,” said Tarek Moataz, Brand Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi Motors. “With Abu Dhabi being one of the strongest markets for bespoke Rolls-Royce models in the region, we are extremely excited to be revealing this masterpiece at Abu Dhabi Motors.”

The Phantom Iridescent Opulence is a rolling art gallery, and it’s a quick one, too. It has a standard 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 producing 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. And even though it weighs above 5,800 pounds, the Phantom can rush from zero to 60 mph in 5.3-seconds.

What’s next, a Picasso in a Rolls, or maybe a Monet or Rembrandt? Everything is possible in a Rolls, and The Gallery is opening infinite possibilities in creating a truly one-of-a-kind luxury car.