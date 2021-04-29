Rolls-Royce x Hermès Phantom Oribe is fit for a billionaire

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is another one-off creation from the iconic British luxury automaker. Created in collaboration with French luxury house Hermès, Phantom Oribe is the brainchild of Japanese billionaire and art collector Yusaku Maezawa.

If the fellow sounds familiar, it’s because Mr. Maezawa made headlines in 2018 by volunteering to be the first private passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk’s Space X. Yes, he’s the dearMoon guy. Inspired by the luxurious accommodations of private jets, the Phantom Oribe ‘land jet’ is one of the most opulent ways to travel by land.

“This magnificent expression of our pinnacle product represents a landmark for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, bringing together two houses with more than three centuries’ combined experience and heritage,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “It is the result of a deep, genuine collaboration between the houses of Rolls-Royce and Hermès, in which designers, materials specialists, and skilled craftspeople worked side-by-side to create a truly one-of-a-kind Phantom.”

Exquisitely handcrafted by a combined team of craftspeople and bespoke specialists from Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and Hermès in Paris, Phantom Oribe draws inspiration from Mr. Maezawa’s collection of vintage Japanese Oribe ceramics, hence the two-tone MZ Oribe Green and cream exterior paint. Additionally, the green paint will also grace Mr. Maezawa’s private jet to match his car. Nice.

However, it’s the interior that makes our jaws drop. The entire cabin is resplendent in Hermès Enea Green leather, including particular touchpoints like the steering wheel, gear selector, HVAC rotary controllers, and door handles. Considering a Hermès Birkin bag costs anywhere from $9,000 to $500,000, Phantom Oribe is as luxurious as a Rolls-Royce can get.

Meanwhile, Hermès leather is present around the upper instrument panels, interior pillars, and parcel shelf. But since we’re talking about a billionaire’s private limousine, even the glove compartment, rear luggage compartment, center console, and Champagne cooler are wrapped in premium Hermès leather. Oh, and have you seen the thickness of those carpets?

“It has been a real pleasure to work alongside the Rolls-Royce experts and to see how this car expresses all the values that Hermès cherishes every day,” said Axel de Beaufort, Design and Engineering Director, Hermès Bespoke Division. “We are really delighted to see this bespoke car come to life after a remarkable journey of creation and craftsmanship conducted hand in hand with both of our houses.”

There’s more. Phantom Oribe has a unique gallery featuring commissioned artwork based on the creations of French artist and illustrator Pierre Péron (1905–1988). The hand-painted Open Pore Royal Walnut piece has a glass cover like in an art gallery.

Rolls-Royce has magnificent renditions of the Phantom, including Phantom Tempus Collection and Phantom Iridescent Opulence unveiled earlier this year, but only Phantom Oribe has the Hermès touch. We have no word yet on how much it costs, but a standard Phantom easily breaches the $500,000 mark.