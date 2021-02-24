Rolls Royce Phantom Tempus Collection is a bedazzling tribute to parts unknown

We’ve seen extraordinary renditions of the Phantom before, but none are as festive and mysterious as the new Phantom Tempus Collection. Arriving in coincidence with NASA Perseverance’s Mars landing, the newest Phantom Tempus is limited exclusively to 20 units worldwide. Clients from around the world have already taken each build slot.

“Phantom Tempus is a motor car for those who shape the world as they seek their own place in the universe,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “The events of the past year have caused many people, not least our clients, to re-evaluate their sense of, and relationship with Time.”

All 20 examples of Rolls-Royce Phantom Templar will wear the same Kairos Blue paint job, a unique color that “embody the darkness and mystery of space,” said Rolls-Royce. The finish is glimmering with jewel-like mica blue flakes, casting various shades of color as light touches the surface, representing the night sky.

Befitting of a Rolls-Royce, the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament in Phantom Tempus can be custom-engraved with a unique date, location, or number that is “of particular significance to the client,” adds Rolls-Royce. Meanwhile, black exterior detailing completes the enigmatic vibe.

Most of the drama happens inside. Inspired by the pulsar in space, stepping inside Phantom Tempus is like entering a vehicle from another world. With its bedazzling array of lighting and shiny trimming, Phantom Tempus is one of the most exciting Rolls-Royce Collection cars we’ve seen in a while, and we’re saying this in high regard to Koa Phantom and Phantom Iridescent Opulence.

“As we all know, Time never stands still, waits for no one. With Phantom Tempus, we have created a space where those strictures no longer apply – as illustrated by the deliberate absence of a clock. Rolls-Royce clients are not bound by Time; the outside world and all its pressures and demands forgotten,” added Müller-Ötvös.

For the first time, Phantom Tempus omits the clock that has decked the center console of every modern Rolls-Royce. Instead, the dashboard fascia has a Frozen Flow of Time gallery, creating the illusion of time standing still. This gallery is milled from a single piece of billet aluminum to form 100 individually contoured columns, with each column representing the 100-million-year rotational period of a pulsar star.

Each black-anodized column is hand-polished to reflect as much light as possible. The entire gallery produces a rippling effect as if each column is ‘flexing’ as you move your gaze across the piece. And if you open the glove box, you’ll find an engraved plaque with a quote from none other than Albert Einstein: The distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.

Additionally, the newest Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus has a bespoke Pulsar Headliner and hundreds of swirling, twisting, illuminated perforations on the insides of each door. Accompanying each vehicle is a Tempus Champagne Chest with hand-painted pulsar artwork. Inside, you get four hand-blown champagne flutes, a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon, and thermal flasks to chill your favorite bubblies.

Phantom Tempus has a standard 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque under the hood. It’s not as fast as an intergalactic rocketship, but it has enough shove to reach zero to 60 mph in 5.3-seconds.