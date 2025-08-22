Here's How A Rolex Watch Runs Without A Battery

When most people think about what makes a watch tick, a battery is probably the first thing that comes to mind. How else could it run, right? Well, Rolex, one of the most famous luxury watch brands in the world, has built its luxury empire on something completely different. Other than one short-lived experiment with the Oysterquartz, every Rolex ever made has run without a single drop of battery power.

Instead of using a battery, Rolex created the Perpetual rotor in 1931, which powers their watches with what seems like mechanical magic. Inside the watch is a small, weighted piece of metal shaped like a half-circle. As you move your wrist, whether you're walking, typing, or even just shifting in your chair, the weight spins around and captures every movement. In turn, this energy winds a spring that's tightly coiled inside the watch. The spring then slowly unwinds, feeding power through a gear train that smoothly moves the hands in Rolex's signature fashion.

The best thing about this setup is its longevity. A well-maintained Rolex can tick on for decades with occasional servicing, far outlasting its battery-powered counterparts. It's a beautiful system that keeps the watch connected to its wearer.