13 Old Gadgets That Are Worth Buying

The world is full of old tech devices most Gen Z kids will never learn to use ... or so we thought. We jest that younger generations don't know that the save icon resembles a floppy disk, and yet it's thanks to the interest of younger generations that some retro gadgets are making a high-tech comeback. People, young and old, are fed up with Samsung and iPhone's new copy-and-paste smartphones and going instead for flip phones and digital cameras. This isn't just an obsession with vintage relics. Some older tech is worth using today — and in some cases, it may even be preferable to modern options.

We're taking a look at old gadgets that still have a place in the market and our lives today. Our definition of 'old' will vary here. Some of the items on this list have only been around for a couple of decades, while others were manufactured just a century ago. In other cases — like with dumb phones — the old device is a purposeful regression to an earlier period of technology, even though the hardware is new. Here are 13 you might like to try.