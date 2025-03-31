12 Low-Profile Alternatives To Apple's Magic Keyboard

When buying a desktop Mac (like the new, small Mac Mini M4), it might be tempting to grab the Apple Magic Keyboard to complete your setup. After all, it uses the same minimalistic design language, is razor-thin and light, and (in the case of the larger Magic Keyboard with Touch ID) includes a fingerprint scanner for quickly unlocking your device. That's about where the benefits of the keyboard run out. It's painfully expensive ($99 for the base Magic Keyboard), features no backlight, and even lacks simple features like a keyboard stand. There are a plethora of ergonomic mouse options currently available to replace the carpal-tunnel-inducing Apple Mouse. So what about the keyboard?

Keyboards, if you can believe it, have become wildly popular in the past few years, especially mechanical ones. Those who have one attest that it doesn't just make you more efficient while hunched over your desk, it makes the humdrum of typing actually kinda enjoyable. We've already covered the best keyboards on Amazon for every budget and style. So now we're looking at low-profile keyboards — whether mechanical or standard membrane — that are so good you won't miss Apple's expensive, under-featured offering. Here are 12 for every use case, budget, and aesthetic preference.