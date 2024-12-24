12 Of The Best Ergonomic Mouse Options Currently Available

Anyone who spends a significant amount of time using a mouse will be all too aware of the unpleasant side effects that extended use can cause. Wrist and finger pain are common, but that discomfort can be reduced or even mitigated entirely with a suitably comfortable mouse. As a bonus, many of these specialist mice also sport extra buttons or scroll wheels for added functionality, and can speed up work or improve gameplay as well as making it less of a strain.

There is a huge array of ergonomic mice on the market, ranging from budget-friendly everyday options to highly specialized, high-end mice for specific uses. There's no guarantee that any particular mouse will be perfect for your hands without trying it, but checking both user and expert reviews can give you a much more informed idea of the best rated options before you buy. These 12 mice cover a wide range of uses and budgets, but all are top-rated by both professional reviewers and buyers on Amazon.