12 Of The Best Ergonomic Mouse Options Currently Available
Anyone who spends a significant amount of time using a mouse will be all too aware of the unpleasant side effects that extended use can cause. Wrist and finger pain are common, but that discomfort can be reduced or even mitigated entirely with a suitably comfortable mouse. As a bonus, many of these specialist mice also sport extra buttons or scroll wheels for added functionality, and can speed up work or improve gameplay as well as making it less of a strain.
There is a huge array of ergonomic mice on the market, ranging from budget-friendly everyday options to highly specialized, high-end mice for specific uses. There's no guarantee that any particular mouse will be perfect for your hands without trying it, but checking both user and expert reviews can give you a much more informed idea of the best rated options before you buy. These 12 mice cover a wide range of uses and budgets, but all are top-rated by both professional reviewers and buyers on Amazon.
Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse
The Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse isn't the cheapest ergonomic mouse on the market, with a retail price of $70. However, its unusual design makes it well worth considering, and unlike some other ergonomic mouse models, you can buy it in both left-handed and right-handed configurations. Right-handed users benefit from a wider array of color choices, with graphite, rose, and white available. Those who prefer to use their left hand have to make do with only the graphite colorway.
The Lift Vertical launched in 2022 as a successor to the Logitech MX Vertical mouse, although both models are still currently available. It has received praise from tech reviewers — especially for users with smaller hands — and from buyers on Amazon, where it sports an average 4.5 out of five rating from over 9,900 reviews as of this writing, with 77% of all reviewers giving it a full five stars.
Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse
While some mice like the Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse aim to reduce strain and discomfort in office settings, others try to make gaming a more comfortable experience. The $70 Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse falls into the second camp, and as such, it's not surprising that it features a whole lot of RGB lighting. In fact, there are 11 different lighting zones, all of which can be customized.
Of course, the Basilisk V3 is more than just an RGB fest. Gamers will be attracted to it for its accuracy, comfort, and the 11 programmable buttons, which includes a mode switch button to swap between different profiles tailored to your favorite games. The Focus+ 26K DPI optical sensor keeps movement tracking as precise as possible, and the scroll wheel can be adjusted for greater accuracy or a faster scroll. Reviewers have cited that precision as a primary positive aspect, and on Amazon the mouse sports an average of 4.6 out of five stars from over 7,200 reviews as of this writing.
Anker Vertical Mouse
Buyers on a tighter budget don't have to miss out on snagging a comfortable mouse. There are a number of options available at the sub-$50 price point, with the Anker Vertical Mouse being one of the top rated options. It currently scores an average of 4.4 out of five stars from over 8,500 reviews on Amazon, and tech reviewers seem to generally like it as well.
The vertical design is intended to mimic the position of a handshake, and so reduce strain compared to a traditional mouse. It offers five buttons, including next/previous buttons, which Anker says is designed for scrolling web pages with ease. The 1,000/1,600 DPI optical sensor won't match pricer mice for its sensitivity, but should be adequate for most people's everyday office use. It undercuts said pricier competitors by a significant margin too — it retails for just $23, making it one of the cheapest top-rated ergonomic mice on the market.
Logitech MX Vertical Mouse
An older and costlier sibling to the Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse, the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse sports a $100 retail price and can only be bought in right-handed configuration. Its design is similar to its successor — both offer an inclination of 57 degrees and four customizable buttons — but there are a few key differences.
One is that the MX Vertical offers a shorter battery life than the Lift Vertical, with the former achieving up to four months on a full charge and the latter getting a whopping two years. However, the MX Vertical's battery is rechargeable, while the Lift Vertical requires an AA battery to run. The positioning of the customizable buttons is also slightly different between the two models, although which one is best is a matter of personal preference.
Even though it launched back in 2018, the MX Vertical remains a popular offering in today's market, with an average of 4.4 out of five stars from over 13,700 ratings on Amazon. Reviews were positive when the mouse came out, although it's worth noting that the cheaper — and arguably better value — Lift Vertical has since come to market, and may be more worth your attention.
Kensington Orbit Mouse
The Kensington Orbit Mouse is one of the more unusual designs here, with a large trackball taking center stage. It can be used by both left-handed and right-handed users, and its two buttons are both customizable. Its scrolling speed can also be adjusted with Kensington's customization program, which works with both Windows and MacOS devices. It has been on the market for many years — with reviews dating back to 2011 — but it still remains in demand with buyers.
Back in the day, CNET gave the mouse an 8.8 out of 10 score, while over on Amazon, buyer reviews average 4.4 out of five from over 4,600 ratings. For additional comfort during long periods of use, the Kensington Orbit Mouse also comes with a detachable wrist rest. However, CNET noted that the rest was liable to over-extend the users' fingers after long periods, and so isn't necessarily a worthwhile addition to the device. Questionable rest aside, the Orbit Mouse is a left-field but potentially appealing offering that some buyers might find worthwhile, especially at its affordable $43 price tag.
Microsoft Sculpt Mouse
Sporting a smoother, more rounded design than many of its competitors, the Microsoft Sculpt Mouse is the technology giant's own take on the ergonomic mouse. It's a straightforward design, and one that does without the array of extra customizable buttons or trackballs seen on some of its rivals. Still, that simplicity has proved popular with critics and with buyers, with the mouse having an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from over 3,800 ratings on Amazon as of this writing.
The mouse retails for $77, and features just three buttons plus a four-way scroll wheel. The prominent blue Windows button allows users to navigate straight to the Start Menu, and there's also a button on the side of the device that is customizable. It's a wireless mouse, and requires its USB receiver to be plugged in for it to work. Unsurprisingly given its maker, it's not compatible with Mac.
Logitech Ergo M575 Trackball Mouse
Buyers looking for a comfortable trackball mouse without the unusual looks of the Kensington Orbit Mouse might want to consider the Logitech Ergo M575 Trackball Mouse. The trackball is positioned toward the inside of the user's hand rather than being dead center, and it features forward and back buttons alongside the standard mouse buttons and scroll wheel. However, it's only available in right-handed configuration, and its unusual design won't suit all hand shapes and sizes.
That said, plenty of users have found it to be both intuitive and comfortable to use. While some reviewers have had reservations about the mouse's in-hand fit, on Amazon it boasts an impressive 4.6 out of five star average from over 5,600 reviews. It's far from the most expensive ergonomic mouse here either, with a retail price of $50 and a current reduced price of $39 on Amazon at the time of writing.
Tecknet Ergonomic Mouse
As a cheap, slightly more comfortable alternative to a traditionally shaped mouse, the Tecknet Ergonomic Mouse makes a solid case for itself. It doesn't offer as unusual a shape as its costlier ergonomic competitors, but its design still fits a range of hand sizes well and its DPI can be adjusted between 800 and 2,600 for greater sensitivity if needed. The sides of the mouse feature rubber grips to reduce slipping, and there are forward and back buttons in addition to the standard buttons and mouse wheel.
At a retail price of just $20, the Tecknet mouse is a solid option to pick as a backup gadget for taking on the road or for less frequent computer users who might not be able to justify spending $50 or more on a top-spec mouse. I have personally used this mouse as a backup when travelling for several years, and can confirm that its long battery life and the integrated USB receiver storage make it a great mouse for working on the go. Buyers on Amazon are also sold on its capabilities, with the mouse sporting an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from over 66,000 reviews as of this writing.
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse
The Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse is designed to be quiet as well as comfortable, with its primary buttons barely audible during normal use. An integrated horizontal scroll wheel enables precision scrolling, while two further forward and back buttons sit just below it. That's in addition to the primary scroll wheel, which is placed between the two primary mouse buttons and can scroll up to 1,000 lines in a second according to Logitech.
The design is more conventional than some of the other options on this list, but with its prominent palm rests and raised profile, it might still take some getting used to. Although, buyers will have plenty of time to get used to it, as it can last for up to 70 days on a full charge. According to the brand, a one minute charge should be enough for up to three hours of use.
Both experts across publications and users agree that it's comfortable and capable. Buyers on Amazon rated it an average of 4.5 out of five stars from over 8,900 reviews. However, that performance comes at a price — the MX Master 3S is one of the most expensive options here, with a retail price of $100.
Lenovo Go Vertical Mouse
Most ergonomic mice use a familiar rotation of materials for their exterior — there's plenty of plastic, rubber, and sometimes metal to be found on the majority of them. The Lenovo Go Vertical Mouse does things a little differently, featuring a cork base that the brand claims is both more sustainable and more comfortable. Its 45-degree angle is slightly less than rival offerings from Logitech, but the aim is the same: to keep its user's hand at a more natural position than a traditional mouse.
After putting it through its paces, Windows Central's reviewer went as far as declaring that the mouse was the "most comfortable" they'd used. Buyers on Amazon were less unequivocally positive, although still rated it highly overall, with an average of 4.4 out of five stars from over 6,600 reviews. At the time of writing, the only seller of the mouse on Amazon lists it for above its original $50 retail price. However, it can still be found on the Lenovo store at the original MSRP, and in fact as of this writing, is temporarily discounted to just $35.
Redragon M908 Gaming Mouse
With 18 customizable buttons and a customizable DPI up to 6,200, the Redragon M908 Gaming Mouse will appeal most to MMO gamers looking for a comfortable mouse that doesn't break the bank. Its ergonomic design wraps around the shape of the user's hand, and features 12 buttons on the left side of the device plus a rapid fire key that sits on the top left of the mouse. There is the usual helping of gamer-friendly RGB on offer here, too.
On Amazon, users rated it an average of 4.4 out of five from over 15,000 reviews, and tech reviewers seem to like it for MMO gaming, too. The M908 variant is wired, and comes in either a black or white colorway. A wireless M913 variant is also available in the same colors, with both variants sporting a $47 retail price. At the time of writing, the M908 is discounted to $33 on Amazon.
Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse
The predecessor to the MX Master 3S might not be the latest and greatest ergonomic mouse that Logitech has to offer, but it costs less to buy upfront. The Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse is available for $64 on Amazon, and boasts an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from over 15,600 reviews. Much like the latest model, the MX Master 2S is designed for maximum productivity, and features two scroll wheels plus a DPI adjuster. Its design is also similar, with a palm and thumb rest coated in a rubberized material to minimize slippage.
At its launch in 2018, reviewers praised its comfortable design and customizability. None of that appeal has changed today, even if the MX Master 2S has since been superseded. Buyers who aren't concerned about having the very best on the market might well find the MX Master 2S to be the best of both worlds — it's still a highly comfortable, capable ergonomic mouse, yet it doesn't come with the sky-high price tag that the latest model demands.