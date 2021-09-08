Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse serves up a serious scroll wheel and tons of RGB

Razer today introduced the next gaming mouse in the Basilisk line. Aptly named the Razer Basilisk V3, this new entry keeps the features seen in its predecessors and offers a few upgrades alongside them. First and foremost, Razer is still targeting this at PC gamers who want to have a larger-than-usual selection of programmable buttons without necessarily going whole-hog and shelling out for a button-laden MMO mouse.

Specifically, the Basilisk V3 offers 10 buttons that are programmable, along with a switch on the bottom that can change between profiles. The Basilisk V3 has enough onboard storage for five profiles, so if you’ve got a few games in your heavy rotation, you can create profiles for each title and save them directly to the mouse.

Perhaps more interesting is the Basilisk V3’s HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, which can be activated in four different directions. Razer, in fact, describes this as an “intelligent” scroll wheel because of its three different usage modes. First is Tactile Scrolling Mode, which offers notched, slower scrolling. The mouse also offers a Free-Spin Scrolling mode, which seems perfect for infinitely-scrolling web pages. Finally, the mouse has a Smart-Reel Scroll Mode that is enabled via Razer Synapse and can automatically change between Tactile and Free-Spin scrolling depending on how fast the user scrolls.

The Basilisk V3 is outfitted with Razer’s Focus+ 26K DPI optical sensor and Optical Mouse Switches. Of course, it’s not a PC gaming accessory without RGB and the Basilisk V3 seems to have that in spades, with 11 Chroma lighting zones that can all be customized in Synapse. With that many lighting zones, the mouse might just end up being the brightest thing on your desk.

This is a wired mouse, which will not only help with latency but also keeps costs down. Indeed, the Basilisk V3 is priced at $69.99 and is available today at Razer’s website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers around the world.

