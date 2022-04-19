Logitech Lift Vertical Is An Ergonomic Mouse For The Rest Of Us

While the fact that the Lift Vertical lineup includes a left-handed mouse is news enough by itself, the name of the game here is still ergonomics. In its announcement today, Logitech says that the Lift Vertical mouse puts the user's hand at a 57-degree angle, which is apparently enough to reduce strain on wrists. Logitech says that the Lift Vertical was intended for people with small-to-medium hands, so those with larger hands may want to look to the MX Vertical instead (assuming that the two mice continue to exist alongside each other).

Beyond those changes, you'll find many of the same features in the Lift Vertical are present in a lot of other Logitech accessories. The mouse connects to devices via Bluetooth Low Energy or with the accompanying Logi Bolt USB receiver and it also supports Logitech Flow so you can use it with up to three different devices at once, even when moving files between those devices. Its buttons are programmable through the Logi Options software, and according to Logitech, the AA battery required to power this thing will last for as long as 24 months before it needs to be replaced.

The Lift Vertical mouse is launching this month in graphite, off-white, and rose colors. Perhaps the biggest departure from the MX Vertical mouse is that of price — while the MX Vertical will set you back $99.99, the Lift Vertical costs $59.99. The left-handed model is only available in graphite in North America and Europe, while right-handed models are available in all colors.