5 Of The Best Wireless Mice For Working On The Go
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
This is a safe space to admit that laptop trackpads are generally terrible. Either too sensitive or not responsive enough, these small rectangular pads can be painful to use. This is problematic for the average user, but imagine being a frequent traveler who doesn't always have the space to use something like the high-quality but bulky wireless Logitech G503. Luckily, with more compact wireless mice, we don't have to suffer from trackpads any longer.
Even the worst wireless mouse is more of a joy than using a middling trackpad, but we're not here to point you toward the worst. If you're on the go often and take your work with you, you'll want a wireless mouse that can be used virtually anywhere. It can't be too big, as a hefty mouse can be a chore to lug around and will require too much surface area.
Having spent quite a bit of time shopping for a quality wireless mouse and reviewing them for consumers, I've pinpointed no less than 10 that I would own. To make your search for the perfect wireless mouse a little easier, I've narrowed the list down to five that I have owned and tested extensively and feel would be best for working on the go. I'll go deeper into my qualifications toward the end of the article and why I chose these mousepads.
CHERRY MW 9100 Mouse
I practically bring this little one whenever I travel with my laptop. It may not look like much, but it gets the job done and takes up so little room. The rounded shape and the dramatic slope of the buttons fit very comfortably in my hand, though its smaller size takes a little to get used to. CHERRY opted for a rechargeable battery, which was the right call. I can get up to two months of continuous use out of the MW 9100 before it needs to be recharged via its USB-C port.
The MW 9100 connects via Bluetooth 4.0 or the included 2.4GHz RF receiver. Either option works well, and you'll enjoy virtually lag-free use. One of the most important features of any mouse is its DPI, or dots per inch. This is measurement of the mouse's sensitivity, or how fast or slow it will move on screen despite how fast you're physically moving the mouse. The only downfall of the MW 9100 that may bother some users is the DPI range, which only allows for 1,000, 1,600, and 2,400 DPI. If you like a reduced sensitivity, that baseline 1,000 DPI may still be a little too much for you.
Using the CHERRY KEYS software, you can reprogram most of the inputs, including the two side buttons. Overall, the CHERRY MW 9100 wireless mouse is a simple, responsive, and very compact option you'll want to consider for your next outing. At only $29.99, the MW 9100 is a budget-friendly option sure to enhance your on-the-road productivity.
Logitech M720 Triathlon
Logitech is no stranger to quality PC peripherals, and the M720 Triathlon upholds the brand's craftsmanship. Designed for comfort, the M720 is sculpted with a palm rest that helps minimize strain, making it easier to use for longer periods. The palm rest also hides three programmable buttons, easily accessed by your thumb.
The M720 is on the bigger side, but it's a high-performance wireless mouse that makes up for the size. Its two-year battery is especially nice for those constantly on the road, though I'd expect that number to drop a little as you put some mileage on it. I never noticed much difference in power use, regardless of whether I connected via Bluetooth or the USB dongle.
Maybe the toughest feature to get over will be the fixed 1,000 DPI. Not being able to adjust the mouse's DPI could be a dealbreaker, but it's worth noting that the mouse is still pretty zippy and offers a near-instant response time. One of the Triathlon's coolest features is swapping seamlessly between three devices with the click of a button. I frequently bounce between my desktop and laptop, and the easy-switch wireless connection is an unexpected but helpful feature.
You can grab the M720 for $39.99 via Logitech, making it an affordable and convenient option.
HP X3000 G3 Wireless Mouse
The HP X3000 may look like a pretty standard design, but closer inspection will reveal its dramatic mold that's contoured to fit comfortably in your right or left hand. This helps reduce fatigue, especially for ambidextrous users and makes it easier to adapt to a smaller usable space.
Though the mouse tops off at 1,600 DPI, it's an ideal top-line that doesn't take away from the X3000's overall usability. What does, however, is the lack of any programmable buttons. It's as basic as a wireless mouse can get, but the no-frills option is sure to appeal to users more concerned with the portability and relatively low price tag.
From the textured sides that minimize slipping to the year-plus battery life, there's plenty you'll want to think about when considering the X3000 G3 for your next travel mouse. I appreciated the simplicity of the X3000, especially when I was on the move and working out of the office. It's a quick plug-and-play option that does what it's supposed to without taking up much room at all.
HP's X3000 is one of the most wallet-friendly wireless mice you'll find at only $10.99, which kind of makes its quality even more impressive.
Kensington Orbit Wireless Trackball Mouse
When you're on the road a lot, you may not have the counter or desktop space to move your mouse comfortably. This is where a trackball mouse is most helpful. The Kensington Orbit took me a bit to get used to, but I immediately appreciated being able to scroll with little movement of my wrist or arm. Sensitivity may be the biggest hurdle to get used to, largely because the control is all at your fingertips and can feel unwieldy at first.
The Orbit features a two-button design, which, admittedly, is a little limiting. However, what the Orbit lacks in function, it makes up for in performance. Also, the KensingtonWorks desktop software gives you full control over what its two buttons will do for you.
Even if you have trouble with the trackball at first and definitely expect to, give it time because you should adjust to it, and you'll start to notice minimized strain on your wrist. While you'll be using the Orbit on the road, I also recommend it as your stationary office mouse.
The $49.99 price tag may deter you a little, but the convenience and performance of this trackball mouse are well worth it.
Razer Pro Click Mini
Razer may best be known as a powerhouse in the gaming space, but that hasn't stopped it from catering to more casual users. The Razer Pro Click Mini is a miniature entry into its line of performance-driven peripherals that lends to a productive day at work.
The compact mouse has a very comfortable feel, though its lower profile was something to get used to when switching from a standard mouse. It may appear to be limited in features, but the scroll wheel is a multi-function implement that can free-spin, offer more controlled tactile scrolling, or tilt to the left or right to move between web and document pages. There are also seven programmable buttons, giving you complete control over what each satisfyingly muffled click does.
Razer decided to go with a replaceable AA battery and let you decide whether you want to use one or two. With two, you'll get a longer run, though it is still considerably less time than a rechargeable option would give.
Being a Razer product, it's not surprising that the Pro Click Mini comes with a $79.99 price tag. However, the company is no stranger to high-quality products, and you'll quickly find that the cost is justified.
My Methodology & Qualifications
None of these recommendations would mean anything if I had just chosen them at random, right? Well, that's far from the case. I've been using wireless mice for as long as I can remember, and have been enjoying the conveniences of travel-sized mice since I started freelancing in 2009. I learned early on what really matters when you're on the road, and what separates a good wireless mouse from a great one.
Even beyond that, though, I am an experienced product reviewer and buyer guide writer who has had extensive time working with multiple brands reviewing wireless mice of all shapes and sizes. I've covered wireless mice quite a bit for Logitech, Razer, HyperX, Cherry, and other manufacturers, and have had some hands-on time with each of the above models.
The mice above were selected based on several factors, but one of the biggest was how well it would work in a smaller space. After all, when you're working on the go, you don't have the benefit of ample desk space. While the Logitech Triathlon is on the larger side, the simplicity of swapping between devices is invaluable if you work across a laptop and desktop.