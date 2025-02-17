Wired Vs Wireless Mice: Which Is Better For Gaming?

If you're a PC gamer, you've never had such a wealth of choice when it comes to peripherals as you do today. There are more specialty gaming mice than ever before, which can make it hard to select the right one. Gaming mouse brands like Logitech, Razer, and Corsair tempt potential customers with promises of mice that are ergonomic, lightweight, and speedy, but it's hard to know which promises will actually help you get more headshots and which are marketing fluff.

One of the most crucial choices you'll make when purchasing a mouse is the option of wired or wireless. The benefits to both seem clear at first. A wired mouse will never die on you, but will require you to deal with the weight of a cable, which can interfere with your gaming in some scenarios. Alternatively, a wireless mouse might need a charge every so often, but the freedom of movement is unparalleled. However, things get a lot more complex once you start to factor in stats that matter to hardcore gamers, such as milliseconds of latency that can make or break split-second maneuvers, or dots per-inch (DPI) that determines how precisely you can make in-game movements.

If you find yourself getting bogged down in the minutiae of wired versus wireless mice, this article is the resource for you. We'll cover why one type of mouse is generally considered best, but we'll also break down the different specs you should be looking at, as well as discuss the other options to consider. So, let's parse the differences between wired and wireless mice to help you choose the best gaming mouse for you.

