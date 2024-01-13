Logitech G Vs. Razer: Which Gaming Mouse Brand Is Right For You

Every gamer knows you're only as good a player as your hardware allows. You may have lightning-fast reflexes, but you're going to miss a lot of shots if your gaming PC's GPU can't keep up or if your peripherals have input lag. One of the most vital and personal tools in any gamer's belt is their mouse, but when it comes to choosing a gaming mouse, the options can seem overwhelming.

If you've spent time browsing products, you'll know that Razer and Logitech G are two of the top gaming mouse brands. Neither needs much introduction at this point. Razer is known for its gaming-focused PCs and peripherals, while Logitech G has a reputation for producing surprisingly satisfying gaming peripherals at reasonable prices. If you're in the market for a new gaming mouse, there's a good chance you'll be choosing between one of those two brands, so which one is the best bang for your buck?

Gaming mice are personal objects, so it's crucial to choose one that suits your particular needs, and that may depend on everything from what genre of games you play to how you usually hold a mouse while playing. Some people care more about aesthetics, while others are focused on cold, hard specs. This guide is not to determine which brand is best overall, since both make well-regarded products, but which is best for you. Among the many mice on offer from Logitech G and Razer, here's how to decide which should make its way to your desk.