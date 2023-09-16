5 Of The Best Gaming Mice To Help You Win More Games

Many will say that competitive gaming relies mostly on skills, and while that's true, hardware also tends to play a part. We don't just mean what's inside your computer, though. A gaming mouse is often the key to winning esports games, be it first-person shooters like "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" or MOBAs like "League of Legends." A slow mouse with a cord that gets in the way won't help you hone your skills and score more wins, so we're here to show you some mice that are worthy of your attention.

A lot plays into a successful esports match — just look at the kind of gear Twitch streamers and various competitors tend to use. A solid graphics card and processor are both great to have, but oftentimes, these games are less demanding on the PC than, say, a behemoth like "Forspoken." However, a good headset, a fast monitor with at least 144Hz refresh rates, and lastly, a fantastic mouse can all add up to better gaming performance.

Equipping yourself with suitable gear for your favorite game won't just make the whole experience more enjoyable — it could help you improve your skills and climb the ladder. However, many gaming mice cost a pretty penny without delivering the kind of results one might hope to see. Check out our five favorite picks below to make sure that you don't buy a dud and instead get something that'll last you for years.