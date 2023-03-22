Counter-Strike 2 Is Officially Coming This Summer To Replace CS:GO

Valve is finally ready to sunset "CS:GO," but before that happens, the studio has announced its successor. Say hello to "Counter-Strike 2," which is available to a handful of lucky souls starting today as part of a Limited Test. For now, the studio is not revealing a lot of technical details but has only promised to spill the beans when the game officially launches later this summer. The best news, however, is that "Counter-Strike 2" will be served to existing "CS:GO" players as a free upgrade.

Built atop the in-house Source 2 Engine, "Counter-Strike 2" promises to take environmental interactivity to the next level. Valve claims that the game's UI has been completely overhauled, the sound system has been reworked for added comfort, and the visual consistency has also been enhanced. The studio says "Counter-Strike 2" will serve an "all-new look and behavior for water, explosions, fire, smoke, muzzle flashes, bullet tracers, impact effects, and more." Maps have been reimagined from scratch with improved rendering, lighting and reflections get a realism boost, and the weaponry has been upgraded, as well.