Valve's Next-Gen Steam Deck Is Already In The Works - And The Changes Could Be Huge

Some exciting rumors have emerged in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine, all to do with Valve's much-hyped gaming console, the Steam Deck. First shared by Video Games Chronicle, the article contains an interview with Valve developers that shed some light on the company's plans for the Steam Deck. Based on the interview, one thing seems pretty clear — it's likely that we will see a second-generation Steam Deck sometime in the future, and it seems that Valve already knows the improvements it wants to make.

Valve's Steam Deck arrived in 2022 with a lot of hype and not too much availability. Those who were quick to pre-order the device have already owned it for a while, but some customers are still waiting. The interview in Weekly Famitsu took place in celebration of the fact that the Steam Deck is now finally available in Asia — not in stores, mind you, but you can at least reserve it. Valve seems eager to resolve the issue of availability, so things might change for the better in the future.

Greg Coomer, a Valve designer who participated in the interview, made things quite clear. When asked whether we can expect to see more versions of the Steam Deck in the future, Coomer replied, "Unless something major changes, there will be a next generation of Steam Deck products in the future." What exactly could that mean? Fortunately, we know a fair bit.