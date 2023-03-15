Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Review: A Gaming Keyboard Workhorse

A quality keyboard is one of those things you don't realize how badly you need until you've got one — and I'm saying that both from gaming and general office productivity perspectives. I myself was getting by with a circa-2006 Logitech keyboard until just a couple of years ago. It was then that I finally convinced myself that keyboards aren't these timeless investments I once believed them to be, especially once you've decided to venture into desktop gaming.

One of the household names in that space is Razer. My first official "gaming keyboard" was, in fact, a Razer, and it's a keyboard that I would still happily put to use today if I weren't constantly reviewing new ones. Like many other competing hardware brands, Razer has come a long way in the years that gaming has bloomed in popularity, thanks in a big way to esports. Razer's most recent keyboard release is the BlackWidow V4 Pro, a board that clearly does not come to play — or rather, doesn't come to play and lose. I was, of course, quite intrigued by this powerhouse of a keyboard, so Razer sent me one for the purpose of this review.