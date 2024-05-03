Keychron Q1 HE Review: Top-Notch QMK Keyboard With Hall Effect Magnetic Switches

The Q1 HE boasts an aluminum body that's cool to the touch, sleek, and incredibly durable. It's also pretty heavy at just under 4 pounds, so it's not a good travel keyboard despite its compact 75% layout and Bluetooth connectivity. But as a desk keyboard, that extra weight is much appreciated.

Within the aluminum body, there's a 4,000 mAh battery, a double-gasket design and acoustic pad for better typing sound, PCB-mounted screw-in stabilizers for smoother typing, and a powerful chip that allows a polling rate of 1,000 Hz in wired or 2.4 GHz modes out of the box.

Keychron's Q1 HE uses OSA (OEM Spherical Angle) PBT keycaps, and they feel wonderful to type on. They're slightly curved to fit your fingertips, and the PBT material resists finger oils well and keeps the keyboard looking brand new for longer than ABS material would.

Sarah Chaney/SlashGear

My review unit has the Shell White colorway, which comes with a white frame and mainly white keys with a few dark blue and teal accent keys for a pop of color. This colorway looks stunning, especially on my white desk, but there's also a Carbon Black colorway with a black frame and mainly white keys with red and black accent keys.

This keyboard is a master of connectivity and compatibility. It's compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, with keys specific to Windows and macOS to swap out and a handy switch on the back to flip between different modes. Then, it can connect to your device via Bluetooth 5.1 for up to three separate devices, the included USB-A to USB-C wire, or the included USB-RF (2.4 GHz) dongle.