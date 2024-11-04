5 Of The Most Reliable Mechanical Keyboard Brands (And What To Look For Before Buying)

As one of the preeminent companies currently in the mechanical keyboard market, Keychron supplies a range of keyboards in various configurations and price points. Among keyboard enthusiasts, the company is known for its reliability, as well as its eyebrow-raising prices. The best thing about a Keychron product is that you know it's going to work for years to come, while the downside is that you need to drop some serious cash to get the best performance out of the box.

Advertisement

Keychron's biggest strength as a brand is its variety, with keyboards that span the gamut from 40% to 100% layouts, including southpaw and split designs, and available in multiple product lines. For those dipping their toes into the world of mechanical keyboards, the K line is a great starting point, featuring sleek designs, hot-swappable switches, and Bluetooth support, while the V series is budget-friendly. Meanwhile, aficionados will appreciate the Q series, which caters to them with features like gasket-mounted designs, sound-absorbing foam, and so forth. However, many enthusiasts will still choose to perform DIY modifications to Keychron products, swapping out keycaps and switches, opening up the case to make interior alterations, and so forth.

Advertisement

Keychron keyboards are extremely reliable and well-built, so it's hard to go wrong with any of its products. As my first real mechanical keyboard, the Keychron K8 occupies a special place in my collection. At the same time, the market has become quite competitive since Keychron first arrived on the scene, so its keyboards are no longer the value proposition they once were. Still, its inclusion on this list is well deserved.