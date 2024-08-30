Lofree Flow Lite100 Review: An Elegant Low-Profile Keyboard For The Minimalist Workstation

The number one thing I like about the Lofree Flow Lite100 is its clean, minimalist design, which would make it a candidate for the best Bluetooth keyboards for a clutter-free desk. It basically looks the same as the more expensive Flow, except that the Flow Lite uses ABS plastic for its body, instead of the more premium aluminum-alloy material. Nevertheless, the keyboard still feels solid and premium. Interestingly, the Flow Lite100 weighs 37g heavier than the Flow100, probably because Lofree had to use more material to ensure that the keyboard delivers a solid feel.

I'm also reviewing the grey version of the Lofree Flow Lite, which makes it suitable for both light and dark-themed minimalist workstations. Furthermore, it has a bronze-colored roller volume control that adds a feeling of elegance, while allowing you to easily adjust your device's volume. You can even click on it to instantly mute or unmute your sound.

There's also a small status indicator LED and a larger battery level light to the left of the volume roller, making it easy for you to see how your keyboard is working. When you look at the top of the keyboard, you'll see the USB-C port for charging it and using it in wired mode, and then there's the power, wired, and wireless mode switch.

The 2.4G dongle sits snugly on the underside of the keyboard, but it also has a small ring that you can use to attach it to a lanyard if you're prone to losing dongles like this. And if you're a fan of tilting your keyboard towards you, the Lofree Flow Lite now has swing out feet to give it a slight incline.

