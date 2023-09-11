Understanding Keyboard Sizes: The Best Fit For You And A Guide To Switch Types

For as long as personal computers have existed, keyboards have been the preferred means of man-to-machine interfacing. It may not be as grandiose as panel touch screens or motion sensors, but you just can't beat that consistent simplicity of a row of chunky keys and all the wondrous functions they bring with them. Keyboards have maintained their usual QWERTY layout for decades now, as uniformity helps to establish industry standards, but that doesn't mean that all keyboards are made equal.

In fact, modern keyboards come in all kinds of shapes and sizes to fit many different kinds of lifestyles. Larger keyboards offer greater functionality and control over your system, while smaller, simpler keyboards are more portable and take some of the guesswork out for newer users. If you've never bought a keyboard for yourself, the sheer variety can be a bit intimidating, but there are a handful of popular variants to help you narrow things down.