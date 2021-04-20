Apple Magic Keyboard 2021 has Touch ID built in

There’s a new wireless keyboard from Apple this week with a collection of features that make previous models look obsolete. This new Magic Keyboard (revealed and released in the year 2021) has its own Touch ID sensor – meaning you’ll be able to log in to your iMac (or whatever computer you’re using*) with your fingerprint.

This new Magic Keyboard will be available in all the colors that the new iMac was revealed in this week, right alongside a set of new Magic Mouse models and Magic Trackpad, each with the same set of newly available colors. Each accessory will be available in the same 7 colors as the new iMac: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

*NOTE: You may need this new iMac in order to use the Touch ID in the keyboard. This is because the new iMac works with its own Secure Enclave via its M1 processor system inside. This system will work to unlock the iMac as well as to enable Apple Pay transactions with the iMac. Users can also work with the Touch ID sensor for Fast User Switching – switching between profiles with speed and ease.

These new accessories will initially be available with the new iMac starting on Friday, April 30, 2021. It’s entirely possible they’ll be available on their own in the near future – but for now, their release dates and pricing are baked in with the iMac for release on April 30, 2021.

Take a peek at the timeline of links below to learn more about the new iMac and Apple’s other new products released in their special Spring event this week. This is just one part of the surprisingly large set of devices and service updates revealed by Apple at this event.