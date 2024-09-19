Samsung DeX Replaced My Laptop For A Month And I'm Never Going Back

In May, when my laptop died, my initial reaction was panic. After the radios for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi started to fail, the constant blue screens of death weren't far behind. Before long, getting the system to boot was a coin toss. I'd been planning to build a future-proof gaming PC eventually, but I didn't have the money for that, and it would take time to save up. How would I support myself without a way to write?

That's when I remembered that I had purchased a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet almost a year prior, planning to use it for light writing tasks. My newly deceased laptop had been a bulky, 17-inch gaming rig, so Samsung's comparatively smaller 14.6-inch tablet was meant to supplement it for quick excursions to the coffee shop. I'd never really used it for that, and it had become a glorified YouTube player in the meantime. But that tablet had suddenly become my only lifeline. And so began a grand experiment that changed the way I view my relationship with technology.

Samsung DeX is by now a longstanding staple of Samsung's Galaxy devices. It essentially turns Android into a desktop environment where apps run in windows to mimic a traditional PC. On the company's popular Galaxy phones, it requires a secondary monitor to work, but on Galaxy tablets, it runs directly on the device and can be toggled with a keyboard shortcut. Until I could afford a new PC, DeX on the Tab S9 Ultra would fill the role of my main computer. The last thing I expected when this experiment began was that it would change my life, or that I'd swear off laptops for good. Here's what happened.

