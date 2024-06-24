9 CapCut Video Editing Tricks That Feel Like Magic

CapCut, the mobile video editor from TikTok parent company ByteDance, is among the most popular such apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and for good reason. For a mobile app, CapCut is astonishingly capable. Once you master the sometimes odd and unintuitive workflow, you'll find that it can do a lot more than you'd expect from a mobile app. In fact, some of the video editing tricks it makes possible are so astonishing that they feel like magic. From using AI to translate your voice into another language to slick video edits that sync automatically to music, CapCut is always churning out new features.

CapCut's secret weapon is AI and machine learning, which help it tackle editing tasks in a matter of minutes that would otherwise take hours of painstaking manual adjustments in a traditional editor and aren't available on mobile editors like Adobe Premiere Rush. From the ability to generate eerily lifelike AI voiceovers — cloning your voice — to keyframing and tracking shots with the push of a button, we've rounded up some of the most powerful features CapCut has to offer.

Some of the features listed in this article require a CapCut Pro subscription to access. You'll be able to identify these in the app by looking for the shimmering "Pro" label on them. CapCut receives frequent updates, so if you don't see the features listed here, try updating the app. Some of the AI features will send your video data to Bytedance for processing, so don't use them unless you're comfortable with that data leaving your device. Now, without further ado, let's jump into some of the most mind-blowing video editing tricks CapCut has to offer.