How To Remove The Background Of Your Photos On Android

Since the integration of cameras into mobile devices, it has become second nature to take photos with your phone instead of the standard dedicated camera. It's simply more convenient, especially for two reasons. One, you have your device with you practically 24/7, making capturing the moment as easy as grabbing a phone from your bag. Plus, built-in cameras on mobile devices are getting more and more advanced by the minute, so getting high-quality pictures with just your phone is already a given.

But on top of snapping great photos, mobile phones are also more than capable of editing them directly. No more transferring to your computer or buying an expensive desktop photo editor app. This can be a lifesaver, particularly for simple tasks like removing the background of your photos, say for an ID picture or marketing material. Sure, you can always remove the background of your photos on Windows, Mac, and any other desktop, but it's more practical to do that on the go. Many of the best Android phones can already do this, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. But, if you have a phone that doesn't, or if you want to try different tools, here are six ways to erase your photos' background on Android.