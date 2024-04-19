6 Of The Top AI Image Generator Apps In 2024

Developed as a graphic design tool, Microsoft Designer is the tech giant's newest AI venture. It's powered by DALL-E 3 and GPT 3.5, and like other AI image generators, it converts a text prompt into an image. But while Designer uses the same technology as most generative tools out there, what makes it stand out is its three core features: image generation, design creation, and image editing.

With its image generation functionality, you can produce not only pictures but also stickers with transparent backgrounds. Just enter a text prompt, and the tool will generate at least two images. When you type in your prompt, Designer will also provide suggestions to make it clearer or more detailed. If you're unsure what to write, the app offers examples you can use as is or modify to your liking. These prompts also change at times, so you'll always have new things to try out.

As for the design creation functionality, Designer helps you make graphics for festivals, birthdays, collages, and custom purposes. You can add external photos — whether local, AI-generated, or stock — to the generated design to add a touch of customization. The prompts for the design creation tool can be as simple as the festival name or your birthday greeting, but you can also specify the size or purpose (e.g., for an Instagram story or a YouTube banner). Once the designs are generated, you can opt to edit them right in the app with the available editing tools. There are even background remover and blurring tools you can use.

Designer is completely free to use, but it's still in the preview stage. If you still want to try out the beta app, you can install it from the Google Play Store or via TestFlight on Apple.