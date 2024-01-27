5 Bing Image Creator Tips And Prompts For Better Results

Bing's Image Creator, now known as Image Creator from Microsoft Designer, has had a short but fast-growing history since its announcement in March 2023. The image generator remains popular for AI enthusiasts thanks to its free access and integration with Microsoft's Copilot. But how can you make the most of this powerful tool to get descriptive and accurate results?

The Image Creator uses the powerful technology of DALL-E 3, an impressive image generation tool that can convert text inputs into thoroughly detailed images. This tool is well-known for its incredible precision and attention to small details. DALL-E 3 also prioritizes safety with its efforts to block any form of violent or adult content. DALL-E 3 is available for ChatGPT Plus users, but now, users can enjoy the perks of DALL-E 3 for free with Microsoft Designer's Image Creator.

To start, you can head to Microsoft Designer's official page and sign in with your Microsoft Account. You'll find a range of image generation tools on the homepage, including a basic image and design creator and extra features like generative erase. Click on the Image Creator tab to start generating images.