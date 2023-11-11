How To Use Google's AI-Powered Magic Editor On Your Pixel 8

When Google launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it came with some pretty nice AI-powered features designed to help you capture your best memories. Among them was the Magic Editor. This feature uses onboard AI to help you manipulate the subjects in your photo to create the best memory possible. Not just the boring, old "this is what actually happened" that you get from a photograph.

With Magic Editor, you can separate subjects from the background, move them around, and make them larger or smaller, and when you're done, the Pixel 8 will use AI to fill in any gaps left behind. You can also use a magic eraser to remove unwanted subjects from the photo, such as people, animals, signs, etc. Magic Editor will remove those objects and use AI to fill in what it thinks will make the gap. You can adjust the sky by changing the light or adding or removing clouds. There's also a "stylized" which can turn your photo into a ... more interpretive work of art.

Basically, this is like a poor man's Photoshop on your phone. It can enhance your photographs to make them more ideal for what you'd like to remember rather than what happened. Possibly the most interesting part about this is you don't have to have taken the photo with the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. You can use Magic Editor on photos taken years ago with an iPhone if you want. Of course, what you can do with a photo depends on the photo you take. Here's how to do it.