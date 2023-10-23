Pixel 8 Pro Vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which Takes Better Portraits?

Portrait mode is a criminally underrated smartphone camera feature that can give your photos an extra bit of flair. It works by blurring the background behind the subject of your photo, giving you a sort of bokeh effect. Bokeh is the blurry background you get when you snap a photo with a longer lens, that focuses your attention on the subject of your photo. It's typically used when taking portraits of people, hence the name of the mode on your smartphone.

The trouble is that your smartphone doesn't have a long lens that it can use to create that blurry effect. Some camera sensors will allow you to get a nice bokeh effect when you're taking macro shots of tiny items like flowers. But when you're snapping a photo of a person it won't be as pronounced and likely won't quite give you the effect you're looking for.

That's where post-processing comes in. Using a mixture of data captured by your phone's camera sensors and some processing cycles, your phone can add the bokeh effect artificially behind your subject. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro both have two things going for them. First, both phones have terrific cameras. Second, both offer not only the ability to add bokeh to your photo, but they can both do it after you took the photo, whether you had that mode enabled or not.