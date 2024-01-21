5 Of The Best-Rated Low-Profile Keyboards For Gaming
The quest to find the perfect gaming keyboard can be a daunting one. When you start, you're diving into a sea of brands and styles so extensive that if you don't have any way to narrow down the pool, you may just throw up your hands and go for the cheapest. Since cheapest rarely translates to best — especially in the world of gaming keyboards — let's at least filter the search down to low-profile gaming keyboards. After all, you don't want some chonky, hefty, aluminum monster filling out your desktop.
A low-profile keyboard is sleek and comfortable, often more so than something thicker with taller keys. In fact, believe it or not, there is a shorter travel time between keys, making them more efficient for gamers who need to be able to make quick moves in the heat of battle. While you may be sacrificing the customizability and tactile feedback common with thicker keyboards and taller keys, the tradeoff for portability, a cleaner aesthetic, and a more natural wrist positioning can be worth it.
Having navigated the limited but growing market of low-profile gaming keyboards, I've been able to pinpoint five of the best-rated options available. A mix of personal experience and professional reviews helped flesh out these five options that are sure to elevate your game. A deeper explanation of this methodology is available at the close of the article.
Fnatic STREAK65 LP
In the way of very small and very low-profile keyboards, we chose Fnatic's Streak65 LP 65% board. Everything is so tightly packed on the Fnatic frame that each durable doubleshot PBT keycap is steady and secure in its place. This and the low-profile design lend to a very comfortable user experience that feels made specifically for esports.
Though each satisfying click of the low-profile switches would already be whisper quiet, the board features additional sound-dampening, making it the quietest board on this list. Don't let its size trick you into thinking it's a cheap build, either. Fnatic opted for a strong, solid aluminum frame that, along with its dimensions, makes it perfect for travel and on-the-road tournaments.
Fnatic's Streak65 LP feels like it was built for gaming, and the overall durability of the frame and doubleshot PBT keys ensure you won't have to upgrade any time soon. It's no surprise this tiny low-profile keyboard — priced at $119.98 — secured a 4.5 user rating on Amazon, a 4.5-star review on TechRader, and a glowing recommendation from Rock, Paper, Shotgun.
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro
A known name in the gaming space, Razer often swoops in with peripherals that cater to all types of players. While its keyboards tend to be on the bulkier side, the DeathStalker V2 Pro is anything but — it's equipped with the company's Linear ultra low-profile optical switches that capture that high-quality Razer build with a satisfyingly soft and silent click in a thin frame.
Like so many Razer products, the DeathStalker V2 Pro suffers in an area that can be difficult to overlook: price. The $249.99 price tag is a tough pill to swallow, and it's really why some reviews aren't a little higher. It's a solid board with a lot to offer, from multiple connectivity options to help minimize latency to Razer's signature RGB lighting, so spending more can be a worthy trade-off. If you take care of it, the DeathStalker V2 Pro can even be a long-term option, further justifying the price.
For a gaming keyboard, the DeathStalker V2 Pro rates fairly high on RTINGS.com with a solid 8.6, and it boasts a 4.2 user score on Amazon. Then again, at a lower price point, those numbers would likely be higher and better reflect the board's quality, durability, and comfort.
Corsair K100 AIR Wireless
Let's get the worst aspect of the K100 out of the way first: It's expensive and not very feature-rich for the cost. However, it is incredibly difficult to overlook the layout, build, versatility, and comfortable Cherry MX Ultra switches. Corsair is a brand known for quality, and when it comes to low-profile gaming keyboards, it knocks it out of the park with the K100 AIR Wireless.
When Corsair says low profile, it means low profile, so hopefully you're not put off by a keyboard that's less than an inch thick. If it shaved off the entire right quarter of the keyboard or dropped down to a 60% board, the K100 AIR would have been an impressive portable option. At its full size, though, the brushed aluminum frame, RGB button lighting, and stealthy indicators lend to a clean aesthetic for your desktop.
The Corsair K100 AIR earned its 4.5 user rating on Amazon and 8.9 on RTINGS.com by providing gamers with a low-latency, low-profile, low-noise keyboard that will be around for quite some time.
Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED
Logitech's gaming line of peripherals and accessories takes cues from its core products to ensure users are treated to long-lasting, high-quality designs. The G915 Lightspeed packs a lot into its thin frame, from Logitech's signature LIGHTSYNC tech powering brilliant RGB lighting to an aluminum shell that's both attractive and practical.
Like many gaming boards, the G915 can come equipped with the expected clicky or linear low-profile switches. It does throw a curveball by also offering a tactile switch that really lets you feel the action — something not all low-profile boards offer. Customizability is a big part of Logitech's G-line of gaming gear, and the G915 connects seamlessly to the G HUB software for easy macro customization, key assignments, and personal profiles.
With over 12,000 reviews on Amazon, Logitech's G915 carries a 4.5 user score. As a gaming keyboard, it also impressed RTINGS.com to earn an 8.5 score and appealed to PC Magazine's Mike Epstein, who stamped it with four stars.
NuPhy Air75 V2
NuPhy isn't a leading player in the gaming accessories space, at least not to the degree Razer, Corsair, and Logitech are. When you get your hands on the Air75 V2 mechanical board, though, you may question why. The compact 75% mechanical keyboard is every bit as well-built and durable as its more notable — and typically more expensive — counterparts.
Whereas many mechanical keyboards stick to linear, clicky, and tactile switches, NuPhy expands the options with four new-and-improved hot-swappable switches that reduce stem wobble and, if desired, increase the height a little. The small board features three modes of connection: a fast and lag-free 2.4GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth 5.0, and direct USB-C. You'll really see the value of NuPhy's Air75 V2 once you're connected and watching each smooth, comfortable keystroke react on screen.
The NuPhy Air75 V2 is a beautiful board that's just the right size for gaming. In fact, it's small enough to be portable without sacrificing the essentials. Using the open-source firmware VIA, the Air75 V2 is fully customizable — from individual keystrokes to RGB lighting — without additional software.
The quality build and comfortable, low-profile Gateron switches help the Air75 V2 secure its 4.5 Amazon user score and high praise from Tom's Hardware and Forbes.
How I Chose the Best-Rated Low-Profile Gaming Keyboards
As a gamer and tech reviewer with bylines scattered across the internet, I've spent my fair share of time getting to know the best gaming keyboards on the market. My first low-profile keyboard review of Cherry's MX 10.0N RGB led me to further explore other low-profile options, including Razer's DeathStalker, Corsair's K100, and the Logitech G915 board.
I did want to include options that may reach a broader audience, so by looking at Amazon user reviews and more professional hands-on evaluations at sites like RRING.com, Tom's Hardware, and major PC gaming-focused outlets, I narrowed down and refined my list to include highly recommended hardware.
For keyboards I didn't have any personal experience with, I looked for reviews that offered positive feedback on common elements like low latency, comfortable and responsive keys, durable construction, and multiple connectivity options to ensure they're among the best and highly acclaimed low-profile keyboards available.