5 Of The Best-Rated Low-Profile Keyboards For Gaming

The quest to find the perfect gaming keyboard can be a daunting one. When you start, you're diving into a sea of brands and styles so extensive that if you don't have any way to narrow down the pool, you may just throw up your hands and go for the cheapest. Since cheapest rarely translates to best — especially in the world of gaming keyboards — let's at least filter the search down to low-profile gaming keyboards. After all, you don't want some chonky, hefty, aluminum monster filling out your desktop.

A low-profile keyboard is sleek and comfortable, often more so than something thicker with taller keys. In fact, believe it or not, there is a shorter travel time between keys, making them more efficient for gamers who need to be able to make quick moves in the heat of battle. While you may be sacrificing the customizability and tactile feedback common with thicker keyboards and taller keys, the tradeoff for portability, a cleaner aesthetic, and a more natural wrist positioning can be worth it.

Having navigated the limited but growing market of low-profile gaming keyboards, I've been able to pinpoint five of the best-rated options available. A mix of personal experience and professional reviews helped flesh out these five options that are sure to elevate your game. A deeper explanation of this methodology is available at the close of the article.