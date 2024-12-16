The Best Keyboards On Amazon: Options For Every Style And Budget
Many of us spend hours in front of the computer without giving keyboards a second thought. A new keyboard is a fantastic way to improve comfort, productivity, or the aesthetic vibe of your work or play space. However, the ocean of computer keyboards is vast, and choosing the best one for you can be intimidating. Do you go for a satisfyingly clacking mechanical, a flashy RGB setups, or a purpose-built pad that maximizes ergonomics and productivity.
For those who spend a significant amount of time typing, the relief from strain that ergonomic keyboards provide is a comforting thought. Gamers, on the other hand, might find joy in an accessory keypad that they can program to their liking. Travelers might appreciate the convenience of easy-to-transport options that pack away with little fuss. Whatever your needs, there's a keyboard out there that's just right for you.
We dive into Amazon to find the best options, whatever your needs or preferred price point. Based on our own personal experience and the reviews of thousands of purchasers, join us as we uncover the best keyboards on Amazon for every style and budget.
Best Budget: Amazon Basics Wired Keyboard
Amazon started the Amazon Basics program in 2009 as an in-house brand meant to take advantage of its extensive distribution and marketing system. The company intended to use economies of scale to purchase large quantities of goods from established producers at bulk prices, label them with its brand, and pass them on to the customer. Fast forward 15 years, and the idea has taken root.
The Amazon Basics Wired Keyboard is a prime example of this system in action. This keyboard is a reliable and cost-effective way to replace a broken keyboard. Best for casual typists, its low-profile design includes a basic QWERTY layout with a number pad and hotkeys. While it may not be the top choice for those seeking ergonomic excellence or programmable key swaps, it provides everything one needs to interact with the computer and nothing in the way of unnecessary features.
The full-sized Amazon Basics keyboard is compatible with Windows operating systems and measures 17.39 x 5.01 x 1.06 inches. Amazon also offers the Basics keyboard in a wireless derivative (pictured) at a higher price, but aside from wireless operation, the more expensive option includes a mouse. If simple functionality at a budget price is in the cards, look no further than Amazon Basics.
Best vintage vibe: Perixx Periboard-106M
Keyboards are more than functional tools; they are workspace-transforming focal pieces. The Perixx Periboard-106 M, with its design reminiscent of vintage IBM and old Apple computers, evokes a sense of nostalgia, taking us back to the days of our first personal computing experiences.
Despite its retro looks, this keyboard is not just a showpiece. It's designed for comfort, with curved keys at staggered heights that reduce discomfort during long typing sessions. It's not compatible with Apple products, but it's a perfect fit for Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10, and 11 via a wired connection.
It is a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and measures 17.95 x 6.65 x 1.34 inches. The Perixx offers some sturdy adjustable feet for those who prefer a steeper typing angle and satisfying feedback for those who like a little click and clack in their typing. It includes a 6-foot cable with a built-in management system to reduce desktop clutter.
The Perixx is a functional and reasonably priced keyboard with a retro vibe that stands out without being flashy.
Best backlit: Logitech MX Keys S Wireless
Logitech has an excellent reputation for selling durable, functional computer peripherals. The Logitech MX Keys S Wireless keyboard connects to computers with Linux, Windows, and macOS operating systems via a low-energy Bluetooth connection. It can pair with up to 3 separate devices — perfect for switching workstations. Plus, it's part of the Logitech ecosystem, ensuring seamless integration with other Logitech products.
The illuminated keys sense your hands' approach and light up — an excellent feature for those who prefer working or playing in the dark. Users can also customize lighting settings via the Logi Options+ app, which allows for programming shortcuts for frequently used operations.
The Logitech MX Keys S Wireless is rechargeable via USB-C, a feature that ensures quick and convenient charging. It boasts a battery life of up to five months with the backlit function turned off. That number drops to a still-impressive 10 days with frequent, backlit use. Weighing in at 2.4 pounds and measuring 16.93 x 5.18 x 0.8 inches, it's not ideal for traveling, but it makes a great addition to a home desktop with a moderate typing or gaming workload.
Best RGB: Tecware Phantom Elite 87
The world of mechanical keyboards can be a tad overwhelming, with their tactile feel and satisfying sound driving a passionate fanbase to fills forums and message boards with opinions and reviews. The Tecware Phantom+ Elite 87 is a gaming-focused RGB mechanical keyboard with extensive functionality and customizable options.
The Phantom can support up to 16.8 million color combinations and offers 18 pre-set modes, including fixed colors, reactive displays, waves, and breathing lights. But it's not just about looks; the keyboard also includes versatile connectivity options that allows it to work with up to three devices.
Five-pin sockets allow you to choose the amount of noise and feedback in your keys. you can choose from Orange, Brown, Pink, or Red mechanical switches, each with its own level of resistance and noise produced by a keystroke. The standard includes Brown switches, but they can be swapped out as per user preference, and the Phantom includes a key-puller tool for switching them out.
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) keycaps offer a smooth texture but may be more vulnerable to wear over time. The 87-key setup does not include a number pad. Measuring 14.21 x 5.2 x 1.65 inches, it saves space over a full-sized keyboard for smaller workstations. The Phantom includes a 6-foot detachable USB-C cable and is available in black or greyscale to match your existing aesthetic.
Best basic ergonomic: Logitech Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic
Excessive typing can lead to carpal tunnel syndrome, wrist fatigue, and finger pain. Manufacturers long ago recognized the need for an ergonomic option for those who type in large volumes. The Logitech Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic keyboard seeks to alleviate these problems.
The Logitech Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic keyboard comes with a memory foam wrist rest that provides excellent palm support. Its unique wavy design and staggered keys are not just for aesthetics, but they also allow for extended typing in a more natural and supported position, reducing the risk of wrist fatigue and finger pain.
As a wireless keyboard, the Logitech eliminates desktop clutter and includes a lithium polymer battery that provides up to 3 years of battery life. It qualifies as a compact keyboard, weighing 2.16 pounds and measuring 14.8 x 8.62 x 1.18 inches. The compact key design allows for more natural shoulder positioning and a closer position for the mouse. Couple it with the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic mouse (pictured but not included) for the ultimate ergonomic setup.
For more information, check out our Logitech Wave Keys Review.
Best travel keyboard: ProtoArc XK01
Keyboards are not always easy to pack. Wide, rigid frames and stiff cords make them awkward to stow away for a trip. For those who prefer the convenience of a keyboard while on the road, the ProtoArc Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard offers some innovative solutions.
The first and most striking advantage of the ProtoArc Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is its unique foldable design. Measuring 15.19 x 4.68 inches when fully extended, this low-profile keyboard conveniently folds up to 8.46 x 4.68 inches, making it a breeze to pack. Its quick and easy setup means you can whip it out in airports or cafes whenever you need a keyboard on the go. Despite its compact size, it even includes a number pad, adding to its convenience.
The ProtoArc is equipped with a 210 mAh lithium-ion battery that can last up to 5 months on standby, providing you with long-lasting performance. It also features low-energy Bluetooth wireless connectivity and comes with a USB-C charging cable for added convenience. The ProtoArc can connect to up to 3 devices and is compatible with Windows, macOS, or Android, making it a versatile choice for smartphones and other mobile devices.
The Protoarc is an ingenious solution for any operation that requires a full-sized keyboard on the go.
Best budget gamepad: Redragon K585
Keyboards don't have to be all about typing. Many of us enjoy gaming on our computers, and the Redragon K585 is an excellent option for those seeking a dedicated gamepad. This 42-key layout offers comfortable hand placement for hours of gaming.
The peripheral features seven programmable macros, a powerful tool for custom keybindings that can help maximize your gaming dominance, compared to the clumsiness of full QWERTY keyboards when games require specific keystrokes. It's also a wired keyboard, so there's no need to worry about batteries fading during epic game sessions.
RGB backlight modes keep it lit in dark rooms and add a splash of color to your desktop setup. The detachable magnetic palm wrist keeps wrist strain at bay. At a compact size of 10.3 x 8.5 x 2 inches, it's designed to seamlessly integrate into your existing setup for dedicated gaming use.
Buyers can choose Blue, Brown, or Red switches, allowing them to tailor their keyboard to their preferred levels of satisfying audio and physical feedback. It includes a USB pass-through port for operation with headsets or other USB peripherals.
Best split ergonomic keyboard: Kinesis Freestyle2
Curved and tiered keyboards help prevent wrist strain and provide a comfortable typing experience. But in recent years, ergonomic studies have provided those who type in enormous volumes with a new option: the split keyboard.
Split keyboards go further by allowing you to separate the two halves, providing a more natural typing position from shoulder down. The mechanical Kinesis Freestyle2 is one example. It will enable typists to stretch the keyboard 9 inches apart to help eliminate the unnatural hunching posture and painful wrist angles associated with long days at the desk.
Unlike some split keyboards on the market, the Freestyle2 uses a standard Microsoft QWERTY layout. Thus, transitioning to the new design doesn't require relearning typing habits and muscle memory.
As a premium product, the Freestyle1 allows users to program nine custom layouts with eight office hotkeys, including pre-configured Mac and Dvorak typing layouts. These configurations are saved on a built-in 4MB of memory, so switching systems won't require resetting your preferences — very useful, given this wired keyboard is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS operating systems.
Kinesis also makes peripherals to enhance its product, including a Palm Supports & Palm Pad package and the V3 Tenting Accessory kit. The palm rests provide additional wrist support. The tenting kit alleviates wrist twists for those who prefer a sharper angle. Kinesis also allows purchasers to choose between Brown tactical feedback or Red silent mechanical switches.
Best advanced gamepad: Azeron Cyborg
Gamers spend a lot of time with their controllers. Aside from the passionate debate about what constitutes the best controllers of all time, a healthy aftermarket offers some of the best and weirdest peripherals ever made.
The Azeron Cyborg gaming keypad takes a next-level approach to ergonomics and functionality for serious gaming. The odd-looking controller might look alien, but it was designed with humans in mind. Your palm rests on a pad while your fingers rest comfortably in a natural position. The Cyborg includes a joystick that can perform typical WASD functions and a fast-twitch design for lightning-fast reflexes, which is especially important in competitive gaming.
The setup is simple and includes several customizable options for user preference and comfort. It boasts two-click mapping, 29 programmable keys, and precision execution. It will not replace the mouse but includes customizable buttons that users can map to perform mouse button functions. The onboard memory can save up to two settings for multiple users or different games. Users can also adjust the angle and distance of the manipulatives to customize it to hand size.
Beware: This is not an ambidextrous product; it is fitted for either right-handed or left-handed users, so make sure you get the proper one for your preferred gaming hand.