Logitech Wave Keys Review: A Unique Approach To Ergonomics

There's a lot to consider when buying a keyboard, and ergonomics is as important a factor as any. You're making a purchase that will last a few years and have millions of words typed on it. You may as well be comfortable while typing those words. Ergonomics are also important when it comes to health. Poor ergonomics can lead to aches and strains which can interfere with your work, and a less-than-optimal ergonomic setup can even cause more serious problems long term.

This is where Logitech's new Wave Keys keyboard comes in. It's designed to keep you comfortable as you type away on it, and can form part of a full ergonomic setup with a mouse like the Lift Vertical. Like the Lift Vertical, Wave Keys are a part of Logitech's "Ergo" series, It thinks outside the box a little with design but is intended to be more comfortable overall as a result. We've been intensively testing a sample Logitech provided to see if it does what it's intended to do, or if it's just an oddly shaped spin on a plain old keyboard. Here is what we found.

