10 Cool Things You Can Do With Logitech's Smart Actions

We'll be the first to admit it — this one may be more trouble than it's worth, but it's a great example of what you can do with Smart Actions if you take it to the extreme. If you've ever dreamed of having a button that will make pizza appear at your home, you're in for a treat. Logitech tested this and confirmed it, and we've tried it out too. One quick note before we dive in – it's best to use a dedicated browser for this, as a new tab command won't work if your browser is currently closed, and setting your favorite pizza place's website as your homepage streamlines the process.

First, set up a Smart Action that will launch that browser. From there, you'll need to leave a little delay for the page to load, then enter the number of Tab presses it takes to get to the Order Online Button. From there, click enter, and work out how many Tab presses you need to get to your favorite pizza and the Add to Order box. Again, hit a command to hit enter, then enter the number of tab presses you'll need to head to the checkout.

If you're already signed into the site with your payment and delivery details saved the process is further streamlined. You'll just need to work out the number of Tab presses you need to get to the confirm order box, hit enter again, and you're set. This also works with websites like DoorDash. While the setup may take some working out, when it's all ready to go it becomes the most convenient way of ordering pizza since Domino's decided to let you order via emoji.