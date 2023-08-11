5 Of The Best Standing Desk Lifehacks To Master Your Space

As technology has steadily advanced over time, so has the workplace. Most of today's modern workers are more used to sitting in front of a computer for most of the day than standing, as the typical 9–5 has significantly changed over the past few decades. But just because overall working conditions have improved for many worldwide doesn't mean that sitting in a sedentary position is better for you.

Indeed, according to most doctors, an inactive lifestyle can result in weight gain, muscle loss, and worse blood circulation. In fact, according to the Annals of Internal Medicine, a sedentary lifestyle may also be linked to a greater risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Luckily, one clever way office workers have helped mitigate this is by using standing desks to stay more active while working. However, buying a standing desk is just the start, as the piece of equipment itself isn't the key to unlocking better health. Luckily, there are standing desk hacks and tips to ensure you're making optimal use of your space.