5 Benefits Of Standing Desks For Remote Workers

Standing desks, or adjustable height desks, as you may have heard them called, are intended to offset those health problems by increasing blood flow and improving posture. In practice, standing desks are exactly as the name suggests –- work desks that adjust to different heights so that you can alternate between standing and sitting throughout the day. They've become quite the hot topic since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rise of remote work.

What may seem a novel idea actually has quite an impressive history. The standing desk was first used way back in the 1400s by none other than Leonardo DaVinci, according to Stand Up Desk Store. The acclaimed artist would often stand up while working on his paintings. Fast forward a few hundred years and such names as Ernest Hemingway, Charles Dickens, and Winston Churchill became known for rigging their work desks in favor of a standing setup.

But it was in the 2000s that the modern standing desk became commonplace. Undoubtedly furthered by parodies on the doldrums of desk culture such as "Office Space," these work desks began appearing more regularly around 2010, when "sitting disease" was coined by researchers.

In giving their users the option to stand up throughout the day, standing desks began making a mark on popular culture both for health reasons and because, sometimes, it just feels good to stand up to the task. Let's dive deeper into the health benefits of standing desks.