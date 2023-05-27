Fluidstance: Promoting Stylish Solutions To Workstation Comfort, Focus, & Fun

Fluidstance's line isn't limited to standing accessories either – as the company has also designed a series of on-desk offerings that are similarly stylish and functional. In particular, the Slope whiteboard provides an intuitive and sleek note-taking station – an angled dry-erase (plus magnetic) surface that is comfortable to write-on, easy to clean, and fully customizable (starting at just $69). Add-on accessories, such as a colored dry-erase pens, wireless phone charger, and whiteboard windows (magnetic frames that preserve important notes and/or provide a colored border for anything – pictures, sticky notes, etc – a user has fixed to their Slope), add functionality and fun to otherwise mundane organizational tasks. For an extra striking look, buyers should consider the slate-color option – with white dry-erase pens. The Slope also comes in a premium package, the Slope+ (which includes the wireless charger, usb cables, and silicone phone stand) for an extra ten dollars ($79). The charger will work well for most phones; however, the mount and charging pad are fixed in position – meaning some larger phones may not align perfectly with the pad. For those looking for the Slope experience with a smaller footprint, the company's Flow Card set (with stand) utilizes the same dry-erase design but in a portable option that's less than half the size. Like their balance boards, all the on-desk accessories are eco-friendly and designed to make working easier as well as more enjoyable – by providing intuitive and unique ways of taking, organizing, and displaying notes.

Lastly, in an era dominated by Zoom meetings, Twitch streamers, and TikTok content creators, Fluidstance has put a sleek twist on ring-like desk lighting – with the Illum desk lamp (priced at $129). A t-shaped set of three lights, the Illum effortlessly clamps to the back of most desks and perfectly-compliments both single and dual-monitor setups. The Illum's central support is adjustable in height, angle, and rotation – and its two arms rotate 360 degrees to ensure optimal illumination positioning. The Illum has three warmth settings and fully adjustable brightness – all via a dedicated remote.