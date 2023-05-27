Fluidstance: Promoting Stylish Solutions To Workstation Comfort, Focus, & Fun
In a post-pandemic work culture, where many former-office commuters are still remote (or hybrid), it's increasingly important for workers to be set up for success – professionally, mentally, and physically. For this reason, whether at-home or in-office, workers are building increasingly robust workstations to help them work smarter and stay healthy throughout the day. Premium desk chairs and sit-to-stand workstations are a great starting point but for workers that want intuitive and useful enhancements, Fluidstance fills a much-needed gap in the market: providing a wide-range of stylish workstation accessories designed to promote physical activity, focus and organization, as well as fun – all sourced from eco-friendly materials.
Fluidstance's flagship product is a line of balance boards designed for standing desk users to reduce lower back pain, strengthen core muscles, and encourage overall happiness. Fluidstance balance boards promote "micro movements", the small adjustments we consciously and subconsciously make to keep balance on unsteady surfaces. These micro movements strengthen our core and minimize slouching – improving posture and burning additional calories while standing. That said, while there are numerous benefits to balance board use, entertainment value may be chief among them. The boards make standing for long periods of time enjoyable and active – rather than uncomfortable and stiff – due to a finely-tuned difficulty that does not require constant vigilance. Getting lost in work, and relying on subconscious micro adjustments, is enough to stay in balance.
Work-Life Balance & Fun
The company produces three balance board options (starting at $189): the entry-level Plane Cloud, the standard Level, and premium Original. While the functionality of the three options are relatively similar, providing 360 degrees of movement, sizes and materials vary: the Plane Cloud is made from recycled plastic, comes with a foam top, and is more compact than the other two (at 24 inches long), whereas the Level includes a wood top deck and an aluminum die-cast base (26.5 inches long). Finally, the Original has the same footprint as the Level – but includes a premium bamboo top deck and supports a maximum weight of 350 pounds. The Plane Cloud and Level support 250 pounds and 300 pounds, respectively. Additionally, buyers who purchase a Level or Original gain access to a line of accessories – including the add-on UPmat (a foam top for extra comfort) as well as the Challenge Cap (which increases wobble difficulty to further improve core strength and balance).
Each version is stylish and sturdy; however, there's no question that upgrading to a Level or Original is a worthy investment for those willing to pay an extra $60 – as, in addition to the extra surface size and accessory options, the wood/aluminum designs are absolutely stunning. Fluidstance recently launched a balance board-compatible anti-fatigue mat, the B+Ground ($119), which includes a small wood puck that serves as a stable foundation for balance board users. However, balance boards are not required: as the rest of the mat offers a comfortable standing surface (made from athletic shoe scraps) that provides hours of standing-desk comfort.
Stylish Organization
Fluidstance's line isn't limited to standing accessories either – as the company has also designed a series of on-desk offerings that are similarly stylish and functional. In particular, the Slope whiteboard provides an intuitive and sleek note-taking station – an angled dry-erase (plus magnetic) surface that is comfortable to write-on, easy to clean, and fully customizable (starting at just $69). Add-on accessories, such as a colored dry-erase pens, wireless phone charger, and whiteboard windows (magnetic frames that preserve important notes and/or provide a colored border for anything – pictures, sticky notes, etc – a user has fixed to their Slope), add functionality and fun to otherwise mundane organizational tasks. For an extra striking look, buyers should consider the slate-color option – with white dry-erase pens. The Slope also comes in a premium package, the Slope+ (which includes the wireless charger, usb cables, and silicone phone stand) for an extra ten dollars ($79). The charger will work well for most phones; however, the mount and charging pad are fixed in position – meaning some larger phones may not align perfectly with the pad. For those looking for the Slope experience with a smaller footprint, the company's Flow Card set (with stand) utilizes the same dry-erase design but in a portable option that's less than half the size. Like their balance boards, all the on-desk accessories are eco-friendly and designed to make working easier as well as more enjoyable – by providing intuitive and unique ways of taking, organizing, and displaying notes.
Lastly, in an era dominated by Zoom meetings, Twitch streamers, and TikTok content creators, Fluidstance has put a sleek twist on ring-like desk lighting – with the Illum desk lamp (priced at $129). A t-shaped set of three lights, the Illum effortlessly clamps to the back of most desks and perfectly-compliments both single and dual-monitor setups. The Illum's central support is adjustable in height, angle, and rotation – and its two arms rotate 360 degrees to ensure optimal illumination positioning. The Illum has three warmth settings and fully adjustable brightness – all via a dedicated remote.
Comfortable & Eco-Friendly
The dedicated remote works fine but, with more and more desk lighting solutions becoming "smart," the Illum would be even more intuitive if it had HomeKit-like compatibility (even if by a third party app). Additionally, select desks, especially those with unique rear designs (raised compartments or thick cable management trays) that could prevent a clean contact between the desktop and mounting clamp, may require custom fixtures but the vast majority of workstations should have no problem with the otherwise effortless setup. The Illum is a great addition to Fluidstance's lineup and delivers crisp and clear lighting but, unlike the company's other products, users will need to ensure their setup is compatible with the Illum's current design constraints.
Fluidstance has carved out a unique space in the market – with innovative products and fresh takes on tried-and-true desk accessories. Buyers will pay a little bit more but each item in the lineup is designed for reusability (further reducing environmental impact) and built to last (with premium albeit eco-friendly materials), providing exceptional value for the added investment. Nevertheless, the Fluidstance lineup makes good on its central promise of improving work life via clever solutions that promote, above all else, mental and physical wellbeing. Any of their products are a great addition to a professional workstation – regardless of whether the user is remote, hybrid, or in-office.
For more information, check out Fluidstance.com. SlashGear was provided with a Level balance board and a selection of accessories for the purpose of this feature.