11 Of The Weirdest Peripherals Ever Made For Nintendo Systems

Throughout the history of Nintendo, the Japanese firm has always experimented with new and interesting features. You can look at things such as rumble feedback, save games, and motion controls to see just how willing Nintendo is to try different things.

Nowhere is that more clear than with peripherals and accessories that have been created for the wide array of consoles and handheld systems over the years. While Nintendo has released the standard kind of devices you'd expect from a gaming manufacturer, such as more advanced controllers, it has also been involved in releasing some seriously weird peripherals. While you may have heard of or seen some of these odd peripherals, others are relatively rare due to a lack of success. Nevertheless, some of these weird peripherals put even the most bizarre controllers of all time to shame when it comes down to being downright wacky.