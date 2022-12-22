The Most Bizarre Video Game Controllers Of All Time

Ever since the start of video gaming, controllers have been the top way to play. Sure, you can put a keyboard and mouse into modern consoles, but should you? The iterative process that created the best video game controllers – like the Xbox Series controller and the PS5's DualSense – has been decades in the making. Video game console manufacturers and their third-party counterparts have refined the modern controller shape so that there is little deviation from the recipe of two sticks, two triggers, two bumpers, and some face buttons.

It wasn't always like this, though. Video game companies were fearless in taking risks, as the market hadn't coalesced around a common control system. They made light guns that could detect where on the screen they were pointed when you pulled the trigger. Motion control schemes were thought up using held accessories or full-body sensing. Some of these efforts worked, and some were genuinely bizarre. It's those last ones we're chronicling here before they slip away into obscurity and mythos.