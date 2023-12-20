8 Gaming Peripherals You Can Use To Get Fit

Exercising isn't easy, and we don't mean in the obvious way. Merely working up the courage to start or seeing your reps through is a workout in and of itself. Many people require a push when it comes to fitness, and some video games can help.

Gamification is the practice of motivating people through video games and video game designs. More and more companies are adopting gamification to help onboard new employees –- instead of memorizing instruction manuals, staff take virtual quizzes. Likewise, some organizations are gamifying exercise routines and machines to promote regular fitness. Depending on what gyms you visit, you might have even seen special exercise bikes, such as the Expresso HD, which have built-in screens and mini-games. While these stationary bikes are far too expensive for most people, plenty of video game consoles can provide a similar workout experience.

Here are several video games and their peripherals that can help you work up a sweat — no gym membership necessary.