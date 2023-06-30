Here's How Much Nintendo's ROB Is Worth Today

The precise value of a ROB unit, much like with other retro gaming hardware, depends on its condition. If it's out of its packaging and has some obvious wear and tear, it'll be worth less, but if it's still factory-sealed, it'll be worth more.

According to PriceCharting, a loose ROB unit can fetch around $153 on average, which is still pretty healthy for an old peripheral. That value only goes up if it's got all of its packaging and manual- a complete-in-box ROB can sell for around $300. If, against all odds, you've got a ROB unit that's still in mint condition in its original packaging, you may be able to score as high as $500 from the right buyer. It's also worth mentioning that, since ROBs originally came bundled with NES consoles, you could boost the value substantially if you've got both sealed into a single package. An unopened NES and ROB combo pack could be worth well over $1,000.

In addition to the Western ROB unit, Nintendo also released a Japanese equivalent for the Famicom a few months prior, named the Family Computer Robot. It's the same device but with a different color scheme and packaging. Unfortunately, this version isn't worth quite as much as the NES one- a loose Famicom Robot could get you around $77, and both a complete and sealed one are worth around $100 to $125.