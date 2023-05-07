Here's How Much Your Original PlayStation Is Worth Today

In the early 1990s, prominent electronics manufacturer Sony attempted to start up a partnership with Nintendo, which was on a hot streak thanks to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The plan was for Sony to create a CD-based add-on for the SNES, but when the partnership fell through (leading instead to Nintendo's ill-fated dalliance with Philips and the CD-I), Sony decided to use the design itself. This was how the original PlayStation came to be, an event that would help to cement Sony as a gaming superpower for thirty years and counting.

The original PlayStation was a smash hit in its time, and quite a few console variations are still floating around today. If you've still got yours and don't mind sending it off to a good home, you could stand to make a pretty penny. The question though, is exactly how much money you'll actually receive for it.