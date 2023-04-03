12 Retro PlayStation Exclusives Worth Playing On PS4 And PS5

Modern video games are amazing; no ifs, ands, or buts. Many current titles blur the line between the real and polygonal, and many more fill their worlds with tiny details and deviously intelligent programming to make their NPCs come to life. Granted, these advances are only possible thanks to ballooning file sizes and SSDs that can support them, but that only demonstrates how far video games have come. Then again, sometimes we need a breather from the modern and need to step back to a simpler time, back when developers didn't have decades of experience and had to circumvent programming and memory limitations with creative designs.

Retro gaming is a huge deal these days. Developers seemingly spend more and more time porting old titles — and sometimes remaking and remastering them — to new consoles. And when a gamer wants to play something that hasn't been ported, they pay out the nose for old titles and consoles that can still run them. Platforms such as Xbox and PC are built and advertised on the ability to support modern and retro titles (i.e., backwards compatibility), but not the PlayStation. Sony primarily looks toward a future powered by SSDs and ray tracing, but every now and then, if the planets align during a blue moon, Sony might port an old PlayStation 1, 2, or even PlayStation 3 title to the PlayStation 4 or 5. Here are some of the best old games that you can play on modern PlayStation consoles and nowhere else.