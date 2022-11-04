PlayStation Plus Is Getting A Bunch Of Ratchet & Clank Games This Month

Let's start with the basics. Playstation Plus, Sony's game streaming service and chosen home for well-loved games from previous generations, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Ratchet and Clank. First, it dropped five new armor sets for the latest title, "Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart." Each set takes design inspiration from one of the new games coming to Plus Premium subscribers. All five armor sets are available now.

Second, the company announced the Nov. 15 Playstation Plus release of the first five "Ratchet and Clank" games. The series started all the way back with PS2, and four of the five games coming to Plus Premium – the original, "Going Commando," "Up Your Arsenal" and "Deadlocked" – began life on that platform. The fifth title is "Ratchet and Clank: Deadlocked," first released on the PS3.

In-depth reporting on the ports' gameplay quality will have to wait for the release date. For now, we're optimistic. The original "Ratchet and Clank" games were classic 3D platformers and some of the purest fun available on Playstation. Here's hoping they live up to our memories on the new platform.