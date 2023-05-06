Here's How Much Your Super Nintendo Is Worth Today

In 1991, after six years of blockbuster success with the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo was looking to make lightning strike twice with a hardware update. Thankfully, with the release of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, better known as the SNES, the lightning struck again — and then some.

The SNES was another slam dunk for Nintendo, ruling the 16-bit era with an iron fist and even maintaining a presence into the 32 and 64-bit eras before its discontinuation in 2003. In the 90s, any kid who didn't have a Sega Genesis had a SNES. Its branding is so strong that even its mere image is a selling point, evidenced by the runaway success of Nintendo's SNES Classic compilation console.

With such blinding star power bolstered by the nostalgic memories of those who played SNES games, it's only natural to wonder what a proper SNES console could net you in today's retro gaming market. Here is what you can expect your vintage console to sell for.