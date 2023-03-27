15 Best SNES Games On Nintendo Switch Online

Originally bundled with the first shipments of Super Nintendo Entertainment Systems, "Super Mario World" is the first game in the Super Mario series to introduce the ridable, adorable, and always hungry dinosaur, Yoshi. Princess Toadstool has been captured by the evil Bowser, and it's up to Mario and Luigi to adventure across Dinosaur Land alongside the Yoshis to rescue her. This 2D side scroller tasks players to get creative with game-changing powerups like a cape that allows the Mario Bros to fly and the classic fireball-flinging Fire Flower to clear levels as they see fit.

With 74 unique stages, tons of hidden secrets and bonuses, and an assortment of creatively designed enemies, "Super Mario World" has a lot of content to keep hardcore platformer fans entertained for a long time to come. From the relatively chill atmosphere of Yoshi's Island to the claustrophobic corridors of Vanilla Mountain, to the puzzling Forest of Illusion, to the ultra-secret Star Road levels, "Super Mario World" and its easy-to-learn, difficult-to-master controls regularly present players with exciting new challenges to keep them on their toes. The 1990 classic SNES game also sports a robust 2-player co-op mode, where players take on the roles of Mario and Luigi while taking turns to complete levels as they progressively get closer to Bowser's Castle.