12 Useful Movie And TV Apps You May Not Know About

One could argue that the golden era of streaming — where cheap, convenient, commercial-free platforms replaced stodgy old cable — is over. Netflix now keeps saying your device isn't part of the household to get you to buy an extra subscription, and other platforms like Disney+ are banning password sharing, too. Subscription prices are rising across the board, and most streaming services force you to watch ads on their cheapest tier — and good luck figuring out which service has that one show you want to watch. It's a bit of a mess, but one benefit of bringing media into the modern age is all the clever smartphone apps that help make sense of it; apps that let you get around the streaming monopoly or find recommendations you might not have found otherwise.

We're taking a look at apps that help you stream from unconventional places, provide better information about the shows you're watching, and more. Most of the apps on this list are free to use, although some require a subscription for pro features. We've aimed to include only apps with versions for both iOS and Android, though one, unfortunately, is platform-exclusive. We've also tried to cover a wide variety of needs to bring you apps you may not have heard of, but which could change the way you watch media — since media itself has already fundamentally changed.